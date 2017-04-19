Red Bull Air Race World Championship 2017: Muroya conquista la sua prima vittoria a San Diego

Yoshihide Muroya of Japan performs during the finals at the second stage of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in San Diego, United States on April 16, 2017. // Andreas Langreiter / Red Bull Content Pool // P-20170417-00279 // Usage for editorial use only // Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information. //
La seconda tappa del Red Bull Air Race World Championship 2017, svoltasi lo scorso weekend a San Diego in California, ha regalato molte sorprese: di fronte a più di 40.000 fan appassionati, il giapponese Yoshihide Muroya ha sbaragliato gli avversari dominando la Final 4 con un tempo di 58.529.
Nonostante lo stacco di quasi due secondi, lo sloveno Peter Podlunšek con un tempo di 1:00.454, ha lasciato il pubblico a bocca aperta conquistando il secondo gradino del podio nella sua prima Final 4.
Il campione in carica Matthias Dolderer si è piazzato terzo, mentre il padrone di casa Kirby Chambliss ha chiuso in quarta posizione.
